BidaskClub Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

