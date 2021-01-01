Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 90.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

