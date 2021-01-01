AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $270,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $51,699,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $5,467,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $6,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Ontrak stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.