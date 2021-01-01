AQR Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,410 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Shares of SNAP opened at $50.07 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,750.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,305,294 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,299 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

