AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,139 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Lindsay by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $128.46 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.