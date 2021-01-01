AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after buying an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after buying an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 528.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 535,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 450,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.