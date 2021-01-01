AQR Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 97.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

