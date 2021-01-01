Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 64,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 213.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

