AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 79,892 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 585.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.85.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.