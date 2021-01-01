Daniel Bradbury Sells 30,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $67.15 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

