Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.69. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 120,963 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5233121 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

