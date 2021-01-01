Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.38. Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 25,747 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.