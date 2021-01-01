Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,255,000 after buying an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

