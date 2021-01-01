Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $402.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 474,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

