NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.67 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $730,852.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,015 shares of company stock worth $5,788,068.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,769,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 31.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

