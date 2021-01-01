easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Sell”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

