The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455,056 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of The Macerich worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Macerich by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

