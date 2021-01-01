Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE ROG opened at $155.29 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total value of $186,690.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.