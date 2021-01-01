Head to Head Survey: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) vs. Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank of South Carolina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.44 $5.72 billion $0.71 7.41 Bank of South Carolina $21.11 million 4.19 $7.32 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 15.08% 14.39% 1.32% Bank of South Carolina 31.25% 11.96% 1.26%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of South Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Bank of South Carolina on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

