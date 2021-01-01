Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $370.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

