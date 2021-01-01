Morgan Stanley Has $5.17 Million Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.912 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.