Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $78.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

