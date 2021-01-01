Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

