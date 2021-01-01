20,393 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Concert Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNCE stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.79. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

