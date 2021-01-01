Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $118,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $774,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $50,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $203.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.01. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

