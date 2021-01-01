24,236 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 115.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CNH Industrial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

