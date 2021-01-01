Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 305,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,864,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

