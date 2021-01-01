Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 45.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $774.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

