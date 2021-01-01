Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Liquidia worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.04. Liquidia Co. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

