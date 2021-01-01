Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $336,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,771 shares of company stock valued at $801,032. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.45. MTBC, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTBC, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

