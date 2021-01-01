Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DISCK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Discovery by 114.4% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 459,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $7,227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Discovery by 1,150.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 289,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

