CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $236.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.35.

CRWD stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $227.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,431 shares of company stock worth $149,336,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

