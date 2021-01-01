Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.50.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a market cap of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

