Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

