Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

