Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 99,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 23,500 shares worth $603,035.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.80.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Altabancorp Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

