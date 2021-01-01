Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. ValuEngine raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

