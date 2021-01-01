Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

UBA stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

