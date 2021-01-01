Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telenav were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telenav by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telenav by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 263,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telenav by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Telenav, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

