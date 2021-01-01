Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 49,222 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $54,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other NantKwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. NantKwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

