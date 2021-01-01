JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 202 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIDX. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of EIDX opened at $131.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,552,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,265. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

