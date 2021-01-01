Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.