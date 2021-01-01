JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $226,000 Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 676.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,932 shares of company stock worth $1,094,284. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

