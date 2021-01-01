JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,616 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 66.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 124.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter.

ALRS stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million.

Several research firms have commented on ALRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

