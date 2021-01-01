JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.