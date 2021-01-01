BlackRock Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $329,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PROF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

