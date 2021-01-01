Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 7.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

