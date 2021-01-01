8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGHT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

