Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

