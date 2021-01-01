CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $189.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.31.

CME opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

